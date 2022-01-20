Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eighth IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Newell-Fonda
|
12-1
|
1
|
2
|
Bishop Garrigan
|
12-3
|
2
|
3
|
Exira-EHK
|
12-0
|
3
|
4
|
North Linn
|
14-1
|
4
|
5
|
Springville
|
15-1
|
5
|
6
|
MMCRU
|
12-0
|
6
|
7
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
13-0
|
7
|
8
|
North Mahaska
|
12-1
|
8
|
9
|
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
|
10-1
|
9
|
10
|
Martensdale St. Mary’s
|
14-0
|
10
|
11
|
East Buchanan
|
10-2
|
11
|
12
|
Stanton
|
13-0
|
12
|
13
|
Westwood
|
14-1
|
13
|
14
|
Montezuma
|
12-2
|
14
|
15
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
13-2
|
15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
12-1
|
1
|
2
|
Denver
|
13-2
|
2
|
3
|
Central Lyon
|
13-1
|
3
|
4
|
Treynor
|
13-1
|
5
|
5
|
Sibley-Ocheyedan
|
11-3
|
6
|
6
|
Panorama
|
14-1
|
4
|
7
|
Jesup
|
12-2
|
8
|
8
|
Iowa City Regina
|
11-3
|
9
|
9
|
Grundy Center
|
13-2
|
10
|
10
|
Mediapolis
|
14-0
|
11
|
11
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
10-3
|
12
|
12
|
West Hancock
|
10-4
|
7
|
13
|
South Central Calhoun
|
11-2
|
13
|
14
|
West Branch
|
10-3
|
15
|
15
|
North Union
|
12-3
|
NR
Dropped Out: Hinton (14)
Class 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
|
1
|
Unity Christian
|
13-1
|
1
|
|
2
|
West Lyon
|
13-0
|
2
|
|
3
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|
11-2
|
6
|
|
4
|
Ballard
|
12-3
|
3
|
|
5
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
12-2
|
4
|
|
6
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
11-2
|
5
|
|
7
|
West Marshall
|
14-1
|
7
|
|
8
|
West Liberty
|
10-3
|
9
|
|
9
|
Forest City
|
11-3
|
8
|
|
10
|
Roland-Story
|
10-3
|
12
|
|
11
|
Cherokee
|
10-5
|
11
|
|
12
|
Clear Lake
|
8-3
|
10
|
|
13
|
Harlan
|
9-4
|
13
|
|
14
|
Monticello
|
11-3
|
14
|
|
15
|
Williamsburg
|
10-5
|
15
|
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Glenwood
|
11-1
|
1
|
2
|
Bishop Heelan
|
12-1
|
2
|
3
|
North Polk
|
14-1
|
3
|
4
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
10-3
|
4
|
5
|
Indianola
|
10-3
|
5
|
6
|
Grinnell
|
11-1
|
6
|
7
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
9-4
|
7
|
8
|
North Scott
|
10-4
|
8
|
9
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
10-3
|
9
|
10
|
Central DeWitt
|
10-4
|
10
|
11
|
Spencer
|
10-3
|
11
|
12
|
Keokuk
|
10-3
|
12
|
13
|
Pella
|
9-4
|
13
|
14
|
Benton Community
|
11-3
|
14
|
15
|
Bondurant-Farrar
|
7-5
|
NR
Dropped Out: Norwalk (15)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
14-0
|
1
|
2
|
Iowa City High
|
11-0
|
2
|
3
|
Waterloo West
|
11-1
|
3
|
4
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
10-2
|
4
|
5
|
Dowling Catholic
|
12-1
|
5
|
6
|
Des Moines Roosevelt
|
11-2
|
6
|
7
|
Iowa City West
|
10-2
|
7
|
8
|
Pleasant Valley
|
11-3
|
8
|
9
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
11-3
|
9
|
10
|
Linn-Mar
|
9-3
|
12
|
11
|
Southeast Polk
|
7-6
|
15
|
12
|
Ankeny
|
9-4
|
10
|
13
|
Waukee Northwest
|
9-5
|
11
|
14
|
Cedar Falls
|
8-5
|
14
|
15
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
7-5
|
NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Washington (13)