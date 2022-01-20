Sports

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eighth IGHSAU Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 min agoLast Updated: January 20, 2022
Class 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Newell-Fonda
12-1
1
2
Bishop Garrigan
12-3
2
3
Exira-EHK
12-0
3
4
North Linn
14-1
4
5
Springville
15-1
5
6
MMCRU
12-0
6
7
Burlington Notre Dame
13-0
7
8
North Mahaska
12-1
8
9
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
10-1
9
10
Martensdale St. Mary’s
14-0
10
11
East Buchanan
10-2
11
12
Stanton
13-0
12
13
Westwood
14-1
13
14
Montezuma
12-2
14
15
Remsen St. Mary’s
13-2
15
 
Dropped Out: None
 
Class 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
12-1
1
2
Denver
13-2
2
3
Central Lyon
13-1
3
4
Treynor
13-1
5
5
Sibley-Ocheyedan
11-3
6
6
Panorama
14-1
4
7
Jesup
12-2
8
8
Iowa City Regina
11-3
9
9
Grundy Center
13-2
10
10
Mediapolis
14-0
11
11
Aplington-Parkersburg
10-3
12
12
West Hancock
10-4
7
13
South Central Calhoun
11-2
13
14
West Branch
10-3
15
15
North Union
12-3
NR
 
Dropped Out: Hinton (14)
 
Class 3A
School
Record
LW
 
1
Unity Christian
13-1
1
2
West Lyon
13-0
2
3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
11-2
6
4
Ballard
12-3
3
5
Estherville-Lincoln Central
12-2
4
6
Center Point-Urbana
11-2
5
7
West Marshall
14-1
7
8
West Liberty
10-3
9
9
Forest City
11-3
8
10
Roland-Story
10-3
12
11
Cherokee
10-5
11
12
Clear Lake
8-3
10
13
Harlan
9-4
13
14
Monticello
11-3
14
15
Williamsburg
10-5
15
 
Dropped Out: None
 
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Glenwood
11-1
1
2
Bishop Heelan
12-1
2
3
North Polk
14-1
3
4
Dallas Center-Grimes
10-3
4
5
Indianola
10-3
5
6
Grinnell
11-1
6
7
Cedar Rapids Xavier
9-4
7
8
North Scott
10-4
8
9
Waverly-Shell Rock
10-3
9
10
Central DeWitt
10-4
10
11
Spencer
10-3
11
12
Keokuk
10-3
12
13
Pella
9-4
13
14
Benton Community
11-3
14
15
Bondurant-Farrar
7-5
NR
 
Dropped Out: Norwalk (15)
 
 
 
 
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
14-0
1
2
Iowa City High
11-0
2
3
Waterloo West
11-1
3
4
Ankeny Centennial
10-2
4
5
Dowling Catholic
12-1
5
6
Des Moines Roosevelt
11-2
6
7
Iowa City West
10-2
7
8
Pleasant Valley
11-3
8
9
West Des Moines Valley
11-3
9
10
Linn-Mar
9-3
12
11
Southeast Polk
7-6
15
12
Ankeny
9-4
10
13
Waukee Northwest
9-5
11
14
Cedar Falls
8-5
14
15
Iowa City Liberty
7-5
NR
 
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Washington (13)
