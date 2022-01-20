Ernst on Biden’s First Year in Office

On the 1-year anniversary of President Biden’s inauguration, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst slammed the crises created by the Biden administration during their time in office. Ernst highlighted the problems Iowans, and all Americans are facing with 40-year high inflation, a broken supply chain, and record illegal border crossings.

Ernst also spoke on the foreign policy disasters created by President Biden—including the hasty and haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of Iowan Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page and emboldened our adversaries like Russia and China.