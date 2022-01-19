NIACC Alumna Linda Upmeyer is Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program

The public is invited to attend the NIACC Alumni Association’s 32nd annual Pathways to Success event on Friday, April 1, 2022. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on campus.

The NIACC Alumni Association hosts Pathways to Success annually to honor accomplished alumni and to recognize a select group of students for their scholarship, leadership, and character.

The Honorable Linda Upmeyer ‘88, former speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, will be honored for her accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumna award. Upmeyer is a Garner native and graduate of NIACC. Upmeyer served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 2002 through 2020. She is the first woman in Iowa history to serve as Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives.

Other awards presented at the luncheon will include retired Hampton businessman, Terry DeBoer, a 1982 NIACC graduate, who will be honored as Distinguished Alumnus and numerous current students who will be recognized with the NIACC Student Leadership award.

The event is free to attend.