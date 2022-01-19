Knights of Columbus to Hold Free Throw Contest

The basketball season is in full swing in the area, however there are some area kids who may not be on the school team but want to compete. The Forest City Knights of Columbus chapter has an answer. They will once again hold their free throw shooting contest on Sunday. Chad Reece is one of the organizers and stated that this is an annual event in Forest City.

Area youth are encouraged to participate in this free event at the Civic Auditorium. The event will take into account the ages of the participants.

Participants will get into the appropriate groups and shoot 20 free throws to start according to Reece.

The event is Sunday with a 12:30pm registration time and a 1pm start. Parents and family are encouraged to attend.