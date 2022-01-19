Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from 1/18/22

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: January 19, 2022

GIRLS

North Union 49 #8 3A Forest City 48

#7 2A West Hancock 42 GHV 34

Belmond-Klemme 57 Eagle Grove 14

#2 1A Bishop Garrigan 80 Lake Mills 33

Nashua-Plainfield 58 Newman Catholic 29

Central Springs 39 North Butler 30

Osage 43 Saint Ansgar 28

West Fork 63 Northwood-Kensett 26

Clear Lake 60 Algona 22

#1 5A Johnston 83 Mason City 31

BOYS

Forest City 68 North Union 39

#4 Lake Mills 75 Bishop Garrigan 32

Eagle Grove 74 Belmond-Klemme 53

GHV 59 West Hancock 49

Central Springs 51 North Butler 49

West Fork 69 Northwood-Kensett 55

Newman Catholic 74 Nashua-Plainfield 43

Osage 69 Saint Ansgar 39

Clear Lake 75 Algona 57

 

 

 

 

 

 

