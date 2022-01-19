Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from 1/18/22
GIRLS
North Union 49 #8 3A Forest City 48
#7 2A West Hancock 42 GHV 34
Belmond-Klemme 57 Eagle Grove 14
#2 1A Bishop Garrigan 80 Lake Mills 33
Nashua-Plainfield 58 Newman Catholic 29
Central Springs 39 North Butler 30
Osage 43 Saint Ansgar 28
West Fork 63 Northwood-Kensett 26
Clear Lake 60 Algona 22
#1 5A Johnston 83 Mason City 31
BOYS
Forest City 68 North Union 39
#4 Lake Mills 75 Bishop Garrigan 32
Eagle Grove 74 Belmond-Klemme 53
GHV 59 West Hancock 49
Central Springs 51 North Butler 49
West Fork 69 Northwood-Kensett 55
Newman Catholic 74 Nashua-Plainfield 43
Osage 69 Saint Ansgar 39
Clear Lake 75 Algona 57