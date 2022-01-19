Forest City Council Establishes Future Goals

The Forest City Council met just before Christmas with various department heads for a brainstorming session regarding future projects. On Monday night, the council adopted an ordinance toward strategic goals. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the highest priority is housing.

Ruiter stated that the other identified priorities are those with a timeframe of one to two years out.

After this, he identified three-to-five-year project goals.

Ruiter reflected on the many projects that have been completed in recent memory.