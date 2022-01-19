Eva Johnson, 95, of Mason City, formerly of Kanawha, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Manly Specialty Care in Manly.

Funeral services for Eva Johnson will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating. Burial will be held in Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Due to health concerns the family is requesting masks be worn by those attending.

