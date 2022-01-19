21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 18

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City.

Shae Dillavou helped the Indians win two games last week and recorded a career milestone.

In a win over North Iowa, Dillavou scored a career-high-tying 23 points while shooting 68.8 percent from the floor. She snatched four steals and two rebounds.

In a win over Eagle Grove, Dillavou scored a new career-high 25 points while scoring her 1,000th career point. She becomes only the third Indian female to reach the milestone in the 5v5 era. She grabbed eight rebounds, four steals, two assists and shot a scorching 85.7% from the floor.