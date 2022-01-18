Winnebago Board to Look at Road Projects

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will open their usual weekly meeting on Tuesday with a discussion on current COVID cases and vaccinations. In the last seven days, there have been 84 positive test results in the county. This is a slight increase which the board and Winnebago County Public Health have been monitoring. Vaccinations continue to be done by appointment only at the Winnebago County Public Health Department. Winnebago County ranks 42nd in the state in total positive tests. Nearby Kossuth County is 20th, Wright is 28th, and Hancock County is 45th. Worth County is ranked at 68th.

The board will review secondary road issues with Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders who will review snow removal and a paving project on A 16 and R 74. The board will review the plans and specifications with Meinders and may approve them.

Budget meetings for the upcoming fiscal year will take up the remainder of the meeting as the board meets with various department heads to outline their office budgets.