Robert J. Pavelka, 70, of Britt, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Pavelka will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 335 First Avenue South East in Britt, with Father Andrew Marr

officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 5:00 PM. Visitation

will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa, 50423

641-843-3839