Garner Has a Need for More Ambulance Volunteers

The position is rewarding as you help save lives and make a difference in the community, but not very many will take advantage of the opportunity. It is working as an Emergency Medical Technician or Paramedic. In Garner, like so many other area cities, there is a definite need for more volunteers to help out according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

With the addition of Tim Burr as the new EMS Coordinator in Garner, there will be an even stronger recruitment process put in place. However, even without that, there has been good progress in filling the need according to Schmidt.

Those who do volunteer to be a part of the Garner EMS Department do not need to worry about paying for training.

The city is willing to pay for the training of volunteers, and there will be refresher training from time to time. All of this is part of what it takes to help keep the residents in Garner medically taken care of in an emergency.

Those who would be interested in volunteering can contact City Hall according to Schmidt.

The Garner City Hall number is (641) 923-2588.