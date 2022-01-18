COLLEGE BASKETBALL: TJ Otzelberger talks with the media before Iowa State and Texas Tech

Points could be at a premium tonight when 15th ranked Iowa State visits number 18 Texas Tech in the Big 12. The Cyclones edged the Red Raiders 51-47 in Ames back on January 5th.

That’s Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger who says the Red Raiders offer a physical challenge.

Otzelberger says that challenge is even bigger on the road.

Otzelberger says the Cyclones don’t shy away from low scoring, defensive battles.

The Cyclones are 2-3 in the league race.