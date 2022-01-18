Britt is Seeing Growth Amidst an Inflationary Economy

The thought of business growth in the area is foremost on the minds of many city officials. Belmond is expanding childcare and housing possibilities, Garner is looking to grow its residential base, and other area cities are making several strides to accomplish the same. In Britt, there have been some successful results as well. Mayor Ryan Arndorfer is pleased with what he sees.

Those are not the only projects in the city that have happened recently. Alliant Energy has moved into the city which adds more appeal to the city. Still other businesses are considering or have moved into town.

The city also is looking to grow on the residential front according to Arndorfer.

Arndorfer and the city council continue to look for new ways to attract new business and industry into the city. The hope is to continue to build in the new commercial park while expanding residential opportunities.