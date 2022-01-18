As Russian Aggression Continues, Ernst Backs Effort to Support Ukraine

As Putin continues his aggression on the Ukrainian border, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is backing an effort to provide critical support to Ukraine, a longtime partner of the United States.

“While the Biden administration continues appeasing America’s adversaries, most recently supporting Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, I have consistently urged the United States to take action to deter Russia and support Ukraine,” said Senator Ernst. “Standing with our democratic partner is critical to America’s fight for freedom and democracy around the globe. As Russia inches closer to invading, Ukraine and its people need our support, and this measure will help give them necessary resources to push back against Putin’s hostility.”

The Guaranteeing Ukraine’s Autonomy by Reinforcing its Defense Act (GUARD Act):

· Substantially and immediately increases material support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including funding for weaponry, training, and military reform.

· Authorizes $450 million in Foreign Military Financing for Ukraine for the year 2022.

· Would replenish the presidential drawdown authority account should the president use all currently available funds to support Ukraine.

· Strengthens sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a Russian malign influence project designed to undermine Ukraine and threaten European energy security.

· Establishes diplomatic and military deterrents to counter Russian aggression:

o Designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in the event its forces further invade Ukraine.

o Limits security risks related to U.S.-Russian military cooperation.

· Reaffirms U.S. policy of unwavering commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty.

In November, Ernst met with members of the Ukrainian delegation at the Halifax International Security Forum. In an op-ed in Defense News last month, Senator Ernst outlined steps America should take to counter Russian aggression against Ukraine.

After stating in an interview on Fox News Sunday that the United States should not allow Putin to move forward with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Ernst slammed Senate Democrats after they blocked an effort to reinstate sanctions on the pipeline.

Ernst also joined her colleagues in a letter calling on President Biden to make clear that America stands with our eastern European allies amid Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.