Waldorf men and women fall in home conference back-to-back’s

Both the Waldorf men’s and women’s basketball teams had shots to win in conference matchups with Valley City State Saturday after Dickinson State beat the Warriors on Friday night.

Dickinson State University beat the snowstorm to Forest City Friday and made it to the Hanson Fieldhouse for a pair of conference games. It was a successful trip, as the Bluehawks defeated Waldorf in the women’s game 84-65 and the men’s game 72-54.

Saturday, the Warriors were back in action as they hosted Valley City State University. Waldorf had a six-point lead going into halftime in the men’s game but was outscored in the second half by 12 and fell 74-69. Waldorf 11th year head coach Nigel Jenkins was pleased with his team’s play but said the Vikings out-executed the Warriors down the stretch.

Waldorf held Jalen Addison – VCSU’s leading scorer – to just three points, but three other Vikings were able to score in double figures.

Their bench production led Waldorf’s offense, including 17 points from Jacob Daing, who scored a game-high.

Bryanth Farr had a double-double of 12 rebounds and 10 points, 15 points from Chett Helming, and 12 points from Quincy Minor Jr.

Waldorf out-shot the Vikings, making 43.5% of their shots to Valley’s 40.8%; Waldorf also was better from three-point range shooting 29.2% to Valley’s 16.7%, and from the free-throw line, Waldorf shot 88.9% to Valley’s 72.2%, but Valley led the most important category at the end, the score.

The Waldorf women fell to 0-5 in league play after Tina Lair-VanMeter propelled the Warriors to a second-half comeback, but Waldorf was outscored 15-3 in overtime and fell 74-62. Valley City State’s Breanna Price had a chance to win the game in regulation with two free-throws when the game was tied 59-59 with .3 left on the clock, but after both freebies bricked, the Warriors took a deep breath and prepared for overtime. The comeback in the fourth quarter caused Waldorf to run out of gas in the five minutes.

Lair-VanMeter had another double-double scoring 27 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. No other Warrior scored in double figures. Valley City State had four in double figures and was led by Adriana Torres and Ashlyn Diemert with 14 points. Taryn Dieterle also had a double-double with 13 points and rebounds.

All four games were live on KIOW.

Next weekend, Waldorf will hit the road for road conference games at Dakota State and Bellevue.