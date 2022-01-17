Garner Adds Burr to it’s Emergency Services Team

The city of Garner has been looking for someone to become their Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Manager and Police Department Administrative Assistant. Last week, the council got together to approve Resolution 2022-01 which sets the wages and officially hires their new candidate. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt indicated that getting the right candidate means competing with other communities while still trying to hold on to the volunteers you already have.

By making this move, the city now hopes there will be better coordination of volunteers with the ability to hang on to them as well.

Mayor Schmidt announced who the new EMS Manager and Police Department Administrative Assistant is.

Burr will begin his post shortly with the city.