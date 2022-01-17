Forest City YMCA Youth Strength Training Begins Today

The Forest City YMCA has begun its winter programs with a number of classes and session for kids, but now there are even more offerings for adults. Program Coordinator Tony Reynolds is excited about the new adult additions and the reception it has had in the community, but he also enjoys the enthusiasm for children’s programs. One such program begins today but still has a few openings. It is the Youth Strength Training Program according to Reynolds.

Area schools have similar programs, but they are more geared towards athletes. Children who want healthy bodies can take part in these classes on the same level as their peers. The program begins with the fundamentals which doesn’t necessarily mean weights.

According to Reynolds, the approach is to teach safety when working with weights in the future. In order to get the most out of any workout, technique is an absolute necessity.

Those who may be interested in getting their children to have a leg up on future athletics or just wanting to get healthier should contact the Forest City YMCA at (641) 585-5220.