Dennis L. Zuehl, 89, of Britt passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services for Dennis Zuehl will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Britt United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with the Britt Ceremonial Honor Guard providing military honors.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

