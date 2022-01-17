Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicator Course to be Offered

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Iowa Central Community College are offering a four-day workshop that will prepare attendees to become certified as Commercial Pesticide Applicators.

This course will focus on materials needed to take the Iowa Core Manual Exam and Categories 1A (Ag Weed Control), 1B (Ag Insect Control) and 1C (Ag Disease Control). In addition, this material will cover local context and real-life application of insect, weed and disease management. Course information will be presented by ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists.

The workshop will take place from March 7 through March 10, 2022, at the Greene County Career Academy in Jefferson, Iowa from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.

“Agribusiness retail outlets are in need of a certified workforce to meet the seasonal demands of pesticide applications,” said Aaron Saeugling, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This course will help develop that workforce for future employment.”

The curriculum and supporting materials are offered in the form of PowerPoints, worksheets, demonstrations and activities. Participant engagement will provide a variety of learning opportunities through activities, hands-on demonstrations and real-life scenarios.

Tuition for the class is $499 and includes the Core, 1A, 1B and 1C manuals. Tuition assistance is available through Iowa Central Community College. For more information, to register or to learn about tuition assistance, contact Raeann Dischler at dischler@iowacentral.edu or 515-574-1292.