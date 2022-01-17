Albert Lea girls basketball coach, counselor charged criminal sexual conduct with a student

32-year-old Richard John Polley was booked into the Freeborn County jail Thursday, January 13th, following an allegation that he had sexual contact with a student.

Polley, who has since been placed on administrative, is accused of taking a relationship that started with a 16-year-old student coming to him to talk and change her school schedule to Polley inviting the victim over to his house on January 8th after drinking at a local bar according to reports.

Court documents show that Polley and the victim started talking after he accepted her friend request on Snapchat. According to the same documents, Polley told the student he didn’t think it was a great idea to have her on Snapchat but didn’t delete her.

The Albert Lea Tribune is reporting Polley’s bail was set at $200,000, and he was given a domestic abuse no-contact order, which would provide Polley with a new criminal charge if he tried to contact the victim. Polley’s charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

According to the school, an assistant has taken over coaching duties.