Wright County Board to Meet

The Wright County Board of Supervisors are emersed in budget discussions for the upcoming fiscal year. As part of those discussions, Duane Ashe of the Charitable Foundation will give an annual update and request funding from the county. Departments within the county have been meeting with the supervisors to discuss their departments funding for the new fiscal year.

The board will hear from Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons. He will cover the current state of secondary roads and review snow removal. He will also review with the board the Union Pacific Railroad Reimbursement Agreement for preliminary engineering services for bridge #211.

At 10 am, the board will review and take action on a land purchase agreement for Wright County Conservation Board on land located in Section 16 of the Grant Township.