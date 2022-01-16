Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week in Washington

This week, the House was back in session for the first time this year. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi’s number one priority was to take power away from states.

The Democrats’ so-called “voting rights” bill attempts to nationalize elections, containing many provisions that would severely infringe on states’ rights and grossly abuse taxpayer dollars. For example, their bill would allow candidates to fund their campaigns with your tax dollars. That’s unacceptable.

This might sound familiar — Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats made this ill-fated effort their top priority last year as well.

Like I said then, they want to undermine election integrity by legalizing ballot harvesting, expanding mail-in voting without safeguards, and removing voter ID laws. In Iowa, we know how to make our elections safe and secure. I worked hard in the Iowa Senate to pass voter ID, which is critical to any fair election process. Democrats’ attempt to nationalize our elections will undermine the integrity of our electoral process and severely infringe on states’ rights, and that’s why I once again voted NO.