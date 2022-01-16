Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week in Washington

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThis week, the House was back in session for the first time this year. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi's number one priority was to take power away from states.\r\n\r\nThe Democrats' so-called "voting rights" bill attempts to nationalize elections, containing many provisions that would severely infringe on states\u2019 rights and grossly abuse taxpayer dollars. For example, their bill would allow candidates to fund their campaigns with your tax dollars. That's unacceptable.\r\n\r\nThis might sound familiar -- Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats made this ill-fated effort their top priority last year as well.\r\n\r\nLike I said then, they want to undermine election integrity by legalizing ballot harvesting, expanding mail-in voting without safeguards, and removing voter ID laws. In Iowa, we know how to make our elections safe and secure. I worked hard in the Iowa Senate to pass voter ID, which is critical to any fair election process. Democrats\u2019 attempt to nationalize our elections will undermine the integrity of our electoral process and severely infringe on states\u2019 rights, and that\u2019s why I once again voted NO.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nINFLATION HITS NEARLY 40 YEAR HIGH\r\n\r\nPresident Biden was hit with more bad news on the economic front this week: Inflation hit 7%, the highest rate since 1982. Gas, groceries, and other everyday goods and services are costing a lot more due to reckless spending. This comes after another weak jobs report was released last Friday, where less than half the jobs expected were created in the month of December.\r\n\r\nWhile Biden and his Democrat colleagues waste time attempting to federalize elections and destroy the Senate by eliminating the filibuster, the economic crisis he created continues to worsen.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. Inflation Hit 7% in December, Fastest Pace Since 1982\r\n\r\nU.S. inflation hit its fastest pace in nearly four decades last year as pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, along with stimulus intended to shore up the economy, pushed prices up at a 7% annual rate.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.wsj.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN VACCINE MANDATE FOR PRIVATE BUSINESSES AND WORKERS\r\n\r\nOn Thursday, I was pleased to learn the Supreme Court struck down President Biden's authoritarian vaccine mandate on private businesses and workers. As I've previously stated, I strongly\u00a0believe receiving the vaccine should be a decision made by individuals and their doctors, not mandated by the federal government. Not only are vaccine mandates a violation of individual liberty, but they are also damaging to our economy. We are in the midst of a supply chain crisis, and this is in part due to labor shortages.\r\n\r\nAg producers -- who form the backbone of my district\u2019s economy -- aren\u2019t immune to the Biden administration\u2019s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. They rely on other industries like truckers to haul their commodities to market. However, the trucking industry is already short 80,000 drivers.\r\n\r\nFiring unvaccinated workers would have a ripple effect throughout our economy and wreak havoc on our struggling supply chain. It will cause inflation to skyrocket -- even though it has already hit a 40 year high -- forcing hardworking families to pay even more for gas, groceries, and other goods.\r\n\r\nHowever, I was disappointed that the Supreme Court failed to strike down the vaccine mandate for federally-funded health centers, and I'll continue pushing back against this burdensome and unconstitutional mandate.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Government Together\r\n\r\nI strongly believe we are government together, meaning I cannot deliver results as your elected representative without hearing your concerns, ideas, and questions.\r\n\r\nAs we head into 2022, I hope to hear from you and look forward to delivering more results for the 4th District!\r\n\r\n-->\u00a0Feenstra.House.Gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra: Strong believer in 'we are government together'\r\n\r\nAs I reflect on my first year of serving you in Congress, I am pleased by what we have accomplished together. I have been working hard to ensure your voice is heard in Washington, and that is why I quickly launched my 39-County Tour, secured...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.nwestiowa.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n