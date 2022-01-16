Planter University Workshops to Focus on Optimizing Planter Setup

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists are teaming up with Iowa State University ag and biosystems engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise across Iowa from Feb. 7-11, 2022.

The workshops are an opportunity for farmers, agricultural service providers, equipment and precision ag dealers, and others to gain insight into how both traditional and high-speed planters function; optimize settings for individual seed, field and equipment needs; and improve understanding of planter wear and calibration.

“Planter University will go far beyond a typical planter clinic, offering attendees direct access to specialists with expertise in planter technology and settings,” said Rebecca Vittetoe, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We are excited to offer this opportunity across the state.”

Specialists from the Iowa State Digital Ag group will lead each workshop and focus on small-group, hands-on learning with row units representing a variety of technologies currently available for planters.

“We are going to help attendees better understand the physics behind traditional and high-speed planters and how to evaluate planting performance,” said Levi Powell, Iowa State ag and biosystems engineering program specialist. “Every planter, operator and operation is different; one setting doesn’t work for everyone. This event will focus on how to dial in the right settings for you and your operation,” added Ryan Bergman, Iowa State ag and biosystems engineering program specialist.

The Iowa State digital ag group is a renowned group known for their key industry partnerships and unique expertise in equipment and precision agriculture. Meetings will also offer continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers.

Join the team at one of the five locations. Attendance will be limited to maintain small group sizes and allow for hands-on activities. Registration for each location is $75 and closes seven days ahead of each meeting. Register online at https://www.aep.iastate.edu/ planter/. Registration includes lunch, refreshments, materials and CCA credits. Each workshop will begin with check-in and refreshments at 9 a.m. and adjourn at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 – Northwest Research and Demonstration Farm, Sutherland

Feb. 8 – Northeast Research Farm – Borlaug Learning Center, Nashua

Feb. 9 – Iowa National Guard Armory, Washington

Feb. 10 – Barkley Farms, Lyman

Feb. 11 – CNH Industrial Ag Information Center, Nevada

For questions, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429, or anr@iastate.edu, or contact your regional ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist.