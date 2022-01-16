New Member Night is Tonight for Worth County 4H

While winter has a firm grip on the area, 4H members and those who are new to the group are still very busy. A New Member Night is scheduled for Sunday and according to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explains that this night is special.

New 4H members will learn of different activities and trips that are aa part of the 4H program. The event is open to all members according to Johnson.

Johnson also stated that there will be senior 4H members there at the event at the fairgrounds.

Johnson hopes that the event will motivate new members to explore the world of 4H.