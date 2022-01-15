AudioHealth & LivingMediaNews

Texas Tenors to Entertain in Forest City and Fight Cancer

The nationally acclaimed Texasw Tenors will be performing at the Boman Fine Arts Center on Thursday, January 27th at 7:30pm. Waldorf University Music Department Chair Dr. Melanie Harms-Espeland says the group has an impeccable track record.

Dr. Espeland has a personal connection to one of the group members.

Espeland says a unique bond was forged from that point forward.

She explains how you can honor loved one.

As for the concert itself, she says there are two tiers of tickets that are available.

To purchase tickets for the Texas Tenors, go to bomanfineartscenter.org or call (641) 585-2020.

 

 

