Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the broadcast area. Snow will be falling throughout the day, and it could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow will start after 3pm as it will be breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph and possible gusts as high as 29 mph. Temperatures are expected to be falling to around 21 by 5pm. With the predicted winds, this may generate wind chill values as low as 5.

Total daytime snow accumulation is forecast to be 4 to 8 inches possible. An additional 1 to 2 inches is expected tonight in the area. The snow will continue till 110pm. Winds are expected to reach 29 mph at times which means that blowing and drifting snow may become problematic for area drivers.

Minnesota counties in the broadcast area may see anywhere from 6 to 10 inches during the day and an additional 1 to 2 inches tonight. Like their Iowa counterparts, winds will be blowing the snow around and creating drifts on roadways. They system is expected to exit the area beginning around 10 pm.

Area emergency officials are urging all drivers who must venture out in the weather to have an emergency kit in your car which includes a blanket, food, a phone charger and phone, flashlight, and water. Do not leave your vehicle to get help if you get stranded. Only travel if it is necessary.

The winter storm warning will remain in effect until 9pm tonight for Fairbault and Freeborn counties in Minnesota, while Iowa counties will see the warning until 3 am Saturday morning.