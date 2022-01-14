Winnebago® Brand RV Business Debuts New Models, Floorplans and Spotlights Award-Winning Products at Florida RV SuperShow

The Winnebago brand of RVs is putting its towables on center stage at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 19 – 23, 2022, debuting the new high-tech Micro Minnie® FLX, as well as new floorplans for the popular HIKE® 100 and Voyage®.

Among the more than 80 RVs on display, the company will showcase several from its award-winning lineup, including the EKKOTM with optional pop-top, diesel-powered Journey®, as well as the accessibility enhanced Roam® and Solis® Pocket camper van.

Additionally, attendees are invited to participate in “Meet-Ups” dedicated to specific RVs, where they can learn more from Winnebago product experts and ambassadors. Those who can’t attend the show in person can get a closer look at the vehicles on Winnebago Insider, an enhanced digital content hub that provides deeper insight into the latest Winnebago product innovations and brand news, as well as

improved shopper tools to simplify the purchasing experience.

“We are excited to kick off the new year in Tampa by showcasing our award-winning innovations and updated floorplans of some of our most popular RVs,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “This show represents a culmination of Winnebago’s efforts to deliver leading-edge, specialized solutions for customers that make exploring the outdoors easier and more enjoyable than ever before.

Indeed, the RVs on display reflect Winnebago’s relentless focus on customer needs and our commitment to develop products that exceed their expectations.”

The Florida RV Super Show marks the first-time customers will see the new Micro Minnie® FLX in person. This compact camper is the only towable on the market that offers technologies that enable users to enjoy time off grid for up to five days. No generator or external hook up are needed! Four floorplans will be on display, with factory and supplier support representatives available to talk about all

the upgraded features the FLX has to offer.

The new HIKE® 100 1316FB and 1316SB floorplans are also making their first public showing. These latest floorplans, which build on the model’s existing two floorplans, provide more interior storage space for all kinds of gear, as well as easy access through doors at the rear of the towable. An exterior kitchen is also featured on the 1316FB.

The new Voyage®2730RL features a large sliding hidden pantry door and dual opposing sides. This spacious, full-feature travel trailer provides all the comforts of home for extended stays in a compact footprint under 30 feet. All these new floorplans will be available this spring.

The Micro Minnie® FLX, HIKE® 100 and Voyage® were among several Winnebago RVs to earn accolades in 2021 from industry dealers, renowned RV publications and readers. The company received a total of 12 major awards, which also included:

 The New EKKOTM with Pop Top. This innovative, all-wheel drive Class C coach is for avid explorers

seeking solitude and adventure off-grid. With an optional pop-top, the EKKOTM can sleep up to

four passengers.

 The Journey®. Designed for luxury travel and entertaining, this fully loaded diesel coach features

stylish, modern refinements from front to back, including industry-leading automotive grade

sound deadening, and the Winnebago ConnectTM smart technology control center with mobile

app.

Other customer favorites on display include:

 The Solis® Pocket. This versatile and affordable camper van lets you pursue outdoor adventures

of all kinds. The Pocket is well-equipped for backcountry excursions, with a flexible interior,

plenty of storage and extended season camping capability, yet its compact design allows it to

efficiently navigate urban areas.

 The New Roam®. The Winnebago Roam® is the first purpose-built vehicle on the market that

provides unparalleled freedom and comfort to wheelchair users—whether at the campsite or

around town.

In addition, owners are invited to attend RV-specific “Meet-Ups” with Winnebago team members and product Ambassadors. The events provide a forum for owners to learn from one another’s experiences and share their passion for outdoor recreation.

Journey and Forza Meet-Up

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. to Noon

Featuring: Ambassadors Butch and Becky Moore

Adventurer and Vista Meet-Up

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Featuring: Winnebago Class A Gas product team

View and Navion Meet-Up

Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. to Noon

Featuring: Ambassadors Howard and Katelyn Newstate

Solis and Travato Meet-Up

Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Featuring: Ambassadors Nick Riebe and Greg and Donna Schultz

Towable Meet-Up

Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Featuring: Ambassadors Traveling Robert, Brian and Becca Roy, and the Holcombe family

EKKO Meet-Up

Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Featuring: Ambassadors Stef and James Adinaro

For more details about Winnebago RVs, including photos, floorplan designs, and in-depth interviews

with product managers and Winnebago Ambassadors, visit Winnebago Insider.