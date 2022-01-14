Kellen Moore reaches 100 career wins

Forest City’s two-time state qualifying junior, Kellen Moore, has reached his 100th career win. Moore is just getting back into the swing of full-time action following an injury earlier this season.

Kellen came into last night’s quad with Northwood-Kensett, Saint Ansgar, and GHV with 98 career wins. In the first match of the night, Moore made quick work of his opponent. At 132 pounds, Moore defeated Northwood-Kensett’s Michael Janssen in 0:30, winning via pin. Later, Moore reached the milestone when pinned Caleb Levan of Saint Ansgar in a fall at 0:52.

Moore was serious when he said more to go; he finished off the night pinning Brad Dodd in 0:47.

As for the injury, Moore said he’s feeling good.

Kellen’s brother Brock is wrestling at Augsburg University, and his entire family has been heavily involved in wrestling.

With his milestone in tow, Moore has an eye set on the conference, sectionals, districts, and a return to the state tournament. He finished sixth at the state meet as a sophomore last year in the 126-pound weight class.

The 132 bracket at the Top of Iowa Conference meet is similar to wrestling at the state meet. Moore – ranked #7 in Class 2A – could be joined by 2A #3 Anders Kittelson of Osage, 1A #10 Brock Mathers of Central Springs, and 1A #5 Tanner Arjes of North Butler Clarksville. The meet will take place on January 29th.