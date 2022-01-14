Sports
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Local dual scores from 1/14/22
at Forest City
Forest City 51 Northwood-Kensett 28
Forest City 51 Saint Ansagar 30
Forest City 45 GHV 32
Northwood-Kensett 39 Saint Ansgar 36
Northwood-Kensett 41 GHV 36
GHV 48 Saint Ansgar 30
AT Greene
#6 Nashua-Plainfield 40 #9 West Hancock 24
#6 Nashua-Plainfield 52 Central Springs 16
#6 Nashua-Plainfield 78 North Butler-Clarksville 6
#9 West Hancock 36 Central Springs 32
#9 West Hancock 63 North Butler-Clarksville 12
Central Springs 60 North Butler-Clarksville 18
at Rockford
#2 2A Osage 61 Lake Mills 15
#2 2A Osage 64 Eagle Grove 11
#2 2A Osage 75 Rockford 6
Lake Mills 45 Eagle Grove 34
Lake Mills 66 Rockford 9
At North Union
North Union 52 Belmond-Klemme 24
North Union 45 Newman Catholic 35
North Union 66 West Fork 9