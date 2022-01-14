Sports

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Local dual scores from 1/14/22

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 min agoLast Updated: January 14, 2022

at Forest City

Forest City 51 Northwood-Kensett 28

Forest City 51 Saint Ansagar 30

Forest City 45 GHV 32

Northwood-Kensett 39 Saint Ansgar 36

Northwood-Kensett 41 GHV 36

GHV 48 Saint Ansgar 30

AT Greene

#6 Nashua-Plainfield 40 #9 West Hancock 24

#6 Nashua-Plainfield 52 Central Springs 16

#6 Nashua-Plainfield 78 North Butler-Clarksville 6

#9 West Hancock 36 Central Springs 32

#9 West Hancock 63 North Butler-Clarksville 12

Central Springs 60 North Butler-Clarksville 18

at Rockford

#2 2A Osage 61 Lake Mills 15

#2 2A Osage 64 Eagle Grove 11

#2 2A Osage 75 Rockford 6

Lake Mills 45 Eagle Grove 34

Lake Mills 66 Rockford 9

At North Union

North Union 52 Belmond-Klemme 24

North Union 45 Newman Catholic 35

North Union 66 West Fork 9

