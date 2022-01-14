Former Philadelphia Eagle Papale Coming To Clarion

The man behind the 2006 movie “Invincible” is coming to Iowa this month. The film traced the remarkable career of Vince Papale, a walk-on to the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver in 1976, and starred Mark Wahlberg as Papale. Bob Powers is spokesman for the Clarion Goldfield Dows Sports Boosters Club, which is sponsoring Papale’s appearance in Clarion.

The Eagles held an unprecedented open tryout that year and took just one recruit from the masses, the 30-year-old bartender who had only played one year of high school football. Powers says Papale will spend the day at Clarion Goldfield Dows to share his dream-come-true story.

Powers says Papale’s true-life tale is very inspirational, especially to sports fans.

Powers says the proceeds of Papale’s appearance will help with the purchase of new video equipment for streaming high school athletic events in Clarion. The open appearance by Papale is set for January 21st at 7 pm at the West Shed Event Center in Clarion. Tickets are available at cgdsports.net.