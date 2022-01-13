Secretary Pate Launches Statewide Coalition to End Human Trafficking in Iowa

Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the creation of a statewide alliance with Iowa’s business community to end human trafficking in the state. Several of the state’s largest trade organizations have already joined the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) coalition.

Membership in IBAT is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program. Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes. Both IBAT and Safe at Home are administered by Secretary Pate’s office.

The announcement by Secretary Pate was made during a ceremony on Thursday at the State Capitol with Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery.

“We are grateful to have been invited to collaborate with the Secretary of State in the design and creation of the IBAT program,” said George Belitsos, chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery. “Secretary Pate is to be commended for launching IBAT and giving all of Iowa’s businesses the opportunity to join the fight to end modern slavery and human trafficking in our state.”

Businesses that join IBAT are asked to complete two tasks each year: “Learn Something” and “Do Something”. Businesses will commit to “Learn Something” by educating employees, customers, and industry partners on the signs and impact of human trafficking in Iowa. Businesses can “Do Something” by empowering more people to take action to prevent human trafficking in Iowa.

A new video has been released in conjunction with this effort.

