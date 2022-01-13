Pesticide Recertification is Today in Buffalo Center and Lake Mills

Those who are interested in recertifying for their private pesticide applicator certification will have an opportunity to do so this morning and afternoon. The morning session will be at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center and the afternoon session is at Ole’s Office in Lake Mills. The certification seminar cost is $20. Dennis Johnson, Education Specialist with the Worth County Extension Office explained.

The morning session begins at 9:30am in Buffalo Center while the afternoon session is at 1pm in Lake Mills.

Certification registration can also be done by going online to extension.iastate.edu and looking under the events tab.