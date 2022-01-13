HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: West Hancock’s Larson, Lake Mills’ Peterson reach 100 wins

Earlier this season, both Lake Mills’ Brett Peterson and West Hancock’s Matt Larson recorded their 100th career win on the wrestling mat.

Peterson is currently the 5th ranked wrestler at 160 in Class 1A. The returning state qualifier reached his 100th career win on December 9th in Saint Ansgar. Peterson started the evening with the milestone when he pinned Rory Prazak of Central Springs in the first period of the first daul. Brett went on to win the next two matches he had that evening finishing 3-0. So far this season, Peterson has racked up 26 wins that include 18 pins. He has moved up and down in the lineup as Coach Brandenburg has needed. He has wrestled at 160, 170, and 182.

Larson reached his 100th career win on December 21st at home. He went 2-1 that night, falling only to Alex Beaty of Lake Mills, currently ranked 6th at 145. Larson started the season wrestling exclusively at 145, but as of late, he is now 5-0 at 138 – winning by fall twice. West Hancock is currently the 9th ranked dual team and is just a few weeks from trying to return to state duals.