HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Seventh IGHSAU Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal22 mins agoLast Updated: January 13, 2022
Class 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Newell-Fonda
10-1
1
2
Bishop Garrigan – TIC West
10-3
2
3
Exira-EHK
10-0
3
4
North Linn
12-1
5
5
Springville
13-1
4
6
MMCRU
10-0
6
7
Burlington Notre Dame
12-0
7
8
North Mahaska
10-1
8
9
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
10-0
9
10
Martensdale St. Mary’s
13-0
10
11
East Buchanan
9-2
11
12
Stanton
10-0
12
13
Westwood
12-1
13
14
Montezuma
10-2
14
15
Remsen St. Mary’s
10-2
NR
 
Dropped Out: Woodbine (15)
 
Class 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
10-1
1
2
Denver
12-1
2
3
Central Lyon
11-1
3
4
Panorama
13-0
4
5
Treynor
11-1
5
6
Sibley-Ocheyedan
9-3
7
7
West Hancock – TIC West 
9-3
6
8
Jesup
11-2
9
9
Iowa City Regina
10-3
8
10
Grundy Center
11-2
12
11
Mediapolis
12-0
11
12
Aplington-Parkersburg
9-3
14
13
South Central Calhoun
10-2
10
14
Hinton
11-2
NR
15
West Branch
8-3
13
 
Dropped Out: Cascade (15)
 
Class 3A
School
Record
LW
 
1
Unity Christian
11-1
1
2
West Lyon
11-0
2
3
Ballard
11-2
3
4
Estherville-Lincoln Central
12-1
4
5
Center Point-Urbana
11-1
6
6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
8-2
5
7
West Marshall
12-1
12
8
Forest City – TIC West 
11-2
15
9
West Liberty
9-3
9
10
Clear Lake – NCC
7-2
7
11
Cherokee
8-5
8
12
Roland-Story
8-3
10
13
Harlan
8-4
13
14
Monticello
10-3
NR
15
Williamsburg
8-4
14
 
Dropped Out: Davenport Assumption (11)
 
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Glenwood
9-1
1
2
Bishop Heelan
10-1
2
3
North Polk
12-1
3
4
Dallas Center-Grimes
9-3
4
5
Indianola
9-2
5
6
Grinnell
9-1
6
7
Cedar Rapids Xavier
9-3
8
8
North Scott
9-3
10
9
Waverly-Shell Rock
9-3
7
10
Central DeWitt
9-3
11
11
Spencer
9-3
12
12
Keokuk
8-3
13
13
Pella
7-4
9
14
Benton Community
10-3
NR
15
Norwalk
6-5
15
 
Dropped Out: Winterset (14)
 
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
13-0
1
2
Iowa City High
10-0
2
3
Waterloo West
10-1
3
4
Ankeny Centennial
9-2
7
5
Dowling Catholic
11-1
4
6
Des Moines Roosevelt
9-2
6
7
Iowa City West
8-2
5
8
Pleasant Valley
10-2
11
9
West Des Moines Valley
9-3
9
10
Ankeny
9-3
8
11
Waukee Northwest
9-4
13
12
Linn-Mar
8-3
14
13
Cedar Rapids Washington
8-4
15
14
Cedar Falls
7-4
10
15
Southeast Polk
6-5
12

 

