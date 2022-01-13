Area Carbon Pipeline Approval Process Begins

Summit Carbon Solutions has informally met with area residents twice in Hancock County and other surrounding counties to discuss their intentions of burying pipe that will transport CO2 from ethanol plants to bedrock a mile deep in the Dakotas. The reception the idea was at best Lukewarm as farmers and property owners were very concerned about damage to crop land and farm drainage systems. Summit Carbon Solutions representatives tried to reassure those concerned, that the pipeline would have little effect on their farms and drainage systems.

Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator C-O-2 Ventures have begun the process towards making this goal a reality and now a third company has announced a proposal to build a carbon capture pipeline across the state of Iowa as the two other companies have started the process of seeking permits. Iowa Utility Board (IUB) spokesman, Don Tormey, says the first step is to hold public input meetings.

Tormey says the public hearings aren’t the only way you can give your input on the proposed pipelines.

Once the informational meetings are done the companies can move to the next step of the process.

If the companies decide to go ahead and file for a pipeline permit, then the IUB takes over.

The final step would come after the public hearing.

Wolf Carbon Solutions and Archer-Daniels-Midland’s announced they are planning a carbon pipeline project, running from eastern Iowa to central Illinois. They will have to go through the same process that Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures are now going through.

Those with concerns can file their comment, objection, or letter of support via email to customer@IUB@Iowa.gov or send the IUB a letter with their concerns or support.