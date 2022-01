Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw banked in a three-pointer with four seconds remaining to give the ninth-ranked Iowa State women the lead in a 73-70 win at 25th ranked Kansas State as the Cyclones closed the game on an 8-0 run.

The Cyclones connected on 12 of 23 from the three-point range.

The Cyclones led for only 18 seconds as they improved to 4-0 in the Big12.