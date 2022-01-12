Karen R. Moe, age 81, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Home in

Osage, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Schott Funeral

Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, Iowa. Pastor Rod Hopp will

officiate. Visitation for Karen will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral

home.

Interment will happen at a later date at Salem Memorial Cemetery, Lake Mills, IA.

Masks will be required for all who attend the visitation and/or service for Karen.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221