HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from games played on 1/11/22

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal7 mins agoLast Updated: January 12, 2022

GIRLS

North Union 55 GTRA 24

#2 1A Bishop Garrigan 65 Belmond-Klemme 37

#15 3A Forest City 56 Eagle Grove 12

GHV 67 North Iowa 8

#6 2A West Hancock 51 Lake Mills 41

West Fork 56 Iowa Falls-Alden 30

Nashua-Plainfield 55 Rockford 10

Northwood-Kensett 56 North Butler 48

Osage 47 Newman Catholic 38

Saint Ansgar 45 Central Springs 34

BOYS

Forest City 48 Eagle Grove 33

Lake Mills 61 West Hancock 43

Bishop Garrigan 75 Belmond-Klemme 38

GTRA 60 North Union 59

GHV 45 North Iowa 43

Rockford 45 Nashua-Plainfield 32

North Butler 67 Northwood-Kensett 34

Central Springs 50 Saint Ansgar 28

Iowa Falls-Alden 71 West Fork 33

Osage 79  #7 1A Newman Catholic 65

 

 

 

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

