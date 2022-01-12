Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from games played on 1/11/22
GIRLS
North Union 55 GTRA 24
#2 1A Bishop Garrigan 65 Belmond-Klemme 37
#15 3A Forest City 56 Eagle Grove 12
GHV 67 North Iowa 8
#6 2A West Hancock 51 Lake Mills 41
West Fork 56 Iowa Falls-Alden 30
Nashua-Plainfield 55 Rockford 10
Northwood-Kensett 56 North Butler 48
Osage 47 Newman Catholic 38
Saint Ansgar 45 Central Springs 34
BOYS
Forest City 48 Eagle Grove 33
Lake Mills 61 West Hancock 43
Bishop Garrigan 75 Belmond-Klemme 38
GTRA 60 North Union 59
GHV 45 North Iowa 43
Rockford 45 Nashua-Plainfield 32
North Butler 67 Northwood-Kensett 34
Central Springs 50 Saint Ansgar 28
Iowa Falls-Alden 71 West Fork 33
Osage 79 #7 1A Newman Catholic 65