Haas Chiropractic Makes $12,000 Donation to Humane Society of North Iowa

Haas Chiropractic clinic is making a sizeable donation to the Humane Society of North Iowa as a result of a national chiropractic effort called the “Give Back Movement”. Through the charitable giving program, patients that were new to Haas Chiropractic in 2021 received a full exam and learned about the benefits of chiropractic care for a reduced fee, with the fee then being donated to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

“Haas Chiropractic is proud to be a part of the Give Back Movement program,” said Dr. David Haas. “And since every employee at our clinic, including myself, has pets and loves animals, it was an obvious choice to direct our donation to the Humane Society of North Iowa.”

According to Humane Society of North Iowa Executive Director Sybil Soukup, the donation will be put towards their Miracle Fund. The fund was named for a puppy found huddled up to her mother in a corn field on a cold January day in 2005. Both had been shot and left for dead, but the puppy was still alive. The puppy was brought to the Humane Society of North Iowa and after emergency surgery and extensive care, survived the ordeal. The pup, later named Miracle, went on to live a long healthy life. The Miracle Fund was set up in her name to help other animals that come into the shelter with urgent or life-threatening injuries that require immediate veterinarian care.

“We are beyond grateful to Haas Chiropractic for this incredible donation,” stated Soukup. “It will allow us to save the lives of animals that are suffering ailments or injuries that are treatable with medical care. This donation will allow many animals to live long healthy lives,” concluded Soukup.

Haas Chiropractic, located in Mason City, was founded by Dr. Rick Haas in 1976, with his son Dr. David Haas, joining the family practice in 2005. For more information, please call them at: 641-424-6531 or visit them online: www.haaschiropractic.com

The Humane Society of North Iowa is a non-profit organization that serves the north Iowa area and operates a no-kill rescue animal shelter in Mason City. Since being founded in 1959, the Humane Society of North Iowa has found loving homes for over 12,000 abandoned, displaced, and neglected animals. For more information, please call the Humane Society of North Iowa at: 641-423-6241 or visit them online at: www.hsni.org