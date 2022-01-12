MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Ernst Decries Democrats’ Radical Attempt at Another Election Takeover

Joined by Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a former county auditor and local commissioner of elections in Iowa, spoke on the Senate floor to denounce the Democrats’ attempt to take over America’s elections. This comes on the heels of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $600,000 taxpayer-funded effort to overturn Iowa’s election and near reversal of Miller-Meeks’ seat last year.

