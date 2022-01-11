Winnebago County Republicans Announce Precinct Caucus Locations

The 2022 Republican Precinct Caucuses will be held Monday, February 7, 2022

at the following locations.

*Precinct* *Location*

Forest City Ward 1 Forest City High School

Forest City Ward 2 Forest City High School

Forest City Ward 3/Forest D3 Forest City High School

Forest City Ward 4 Forest City High School

Mt. Valley/Forest D2 Forest City High School

Newton/Forest D1 Forest City High School

Center Lake Mills High

School

Eden/Logan/Norway Lake Mills High School

Buffalo/Grant/Lincoln Heritage Town Center (Buffalo

Center)

King/Linden Heritage Town Center

(Buffalo Center)

The Precinct caucuses will perform the following functions:

1) Elect two persons of each precinct to serve on the County Central

Committee.

2) Elect delegates, alternates and junior delegates to the County

Convention to be held Saturday, March 12, 2022.

3) Propose and vote on platform planks to send to the County

Convention.

Check-in begins at 5:45 PM; caucus business begins promptly at 7:00 PM. A

photo ID will be required to check-in the caucus. Caucus-goers may also

register to vote at the precinct location to participate. To do so, a

caucus-goer must go to the correct precinct location for his/her current

address on Caucus Day.