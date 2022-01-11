Unemployment Process Changes Have Begun in the Area

Those who are unemployed in the area have found that Iowa Workforce Development’s (IWD) new unemployment process has changed, and these changes began on Monday. IWD deputy director, Ryan West, says a new focus on unemployment targets the importance of getting people back into the workforce.

West says they’ve added 18 new career planners to help people when they file their first unemployment claim, so they have direct assistance and guidance right away.

West says. The change also requires double what they call “re-employment activities” necessary to maintain unemployment claims.

West says they hope to make it faster and easier for people to find jobs.

West says there are thousands of jobs available in Iowa despite the low unemployment rate.