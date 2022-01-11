Marie Bunk, 78, of Renwick passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Wright Christian Reformed Church Cemetery, 1730 130th Street rural Kanawha, with Pastor Adam Porter officiating.

Sam and Lisa want family to know during these times of COVID, they completely understand if you are not comfortable attending. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

Memorials may be directed to the Renwick Baptist Church.

