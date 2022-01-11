Joni Ernst: Democrats’ Push to Destroy Senate Would Destroy Democracy

by U. S. Senator Joni Ernst

Chuck Schumer and Washington Democrats can’t seem to find their way. After a largely unproductive year in 2021, just before Christmas, Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) torpedoed the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending bill, citing the concerns of many Iowans and Americans regarding skyrocketing inflation and the trillions it will add to our nation’s debt. Since then, they’ve struggled to earn support for their radical, unconstitutional plan to take over elections.

Instead of abandoning these partisan schemes and working on issues affecting the American people—like the rising costs on everything from groceries to gasoline, the disastrous exit from Afghanistan that’s emboldened our enemies, and the historic immigration crisis at our southern border—Democrats are gunning to destroy the Senate.

The Senate was never designed to enact quick, radical changes to our country; instead, the institution is intended to encourage cooperation and moderation. George Washington said the Senate was created to “cool” the legislation coming from the House, comparing it to a saucer used to cool hot tea. A second Founding Father, James Madison, called the Senate a “necessary fence” and the “anchor” of government.

The Senate Democratic Leader knows this. In fact, not long ago, he joined most of his Democratic colleagues in defending the rules of the Senate, saying, “without the 60-vote threshold for legislation, the Senate becomes a majoritarian institution like the House…no Senator would like to see that happen.” President Biden has also been a passionate defender of the essence of the Senate.

The Democrats’ intentions are clear. Senator Schumer and the liberal Left want to fundamentally change our country. They want to break the Senate, change the rules, and ram through a radical takeover. Let’s call it what it is: a power grab. I’m talking the Green New Deal, amnesty for illegal immigrants, packing the Supreme Court, abolishing the Electoral College, granting D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood, and taking over our election systems. With this move, Democrats would silence the voices of Iowans—and millions of Americans—and instead prioritize the wishes of coastal elites in cities like New York and San Francisco.

Our democratic republic was designed to protect and represent the interests of all Americans, not just a select few. If Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats destroy the Senate, they will destroy our democracy. It’s imperative we maintain the integrity of Senate—we do not need a second House of Representatives.