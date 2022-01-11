Hy-Vee Dietitians Hosting Events in January Focused on Healthy Habits for the New Year

Throughout January, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host events focused on healthy habits and nutrition to begin the new year. The dietitian team will host educational events, including virtual store tours and cooking classes, as well as an in-person health fair at select locations.

Virtual Wellness Wednesdays

Hy-Vee dietitians will cover trending nutrition topics and share a simple recipe attendees can add to their routine. Each week will have a different theme, including Collagen Breakfast Recipes, Easy Lunch Meal Prep, Happy Hour and Reducing Sugary Beverage Intake, and Balance Your Plate. Wellness Wednesdays are free to attend and take place every Wednesday in January from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Virtual Freezer Meal Prep Workshop

Free up time in your week by prepping meals ahead in this virtual class. In less than an hour, prepare five freezer meals to feed 4-6 people. Menu includes Caesar Chicken, Taco Egg Bake, Root Beer Pulled Pork, Panera Copy Cat Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mongolian Beef. Cost is $10 per class and will be offered in both English and Spanish.

Healthy You in 2022: In-Person Health Fair

An in-person health fair will be held at more than 100 Hy-Vee locations throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, offering customers a chance to learn more about HealthMarket department products and dietitian services. Customers can enjoy samples and coupons on January 29 from noon to 2 p.m. Click here to find a store near you.

Virtual Nutrition Store Tours

Hy-Vee dietitians will help you navigate the aisles during a complimentary virtual nutrition store tour focused on any of the following topics: navigating nutrition, diabetes, heart health, gluten-free, plant-based eating, food and fitness, eating better on a budget, and more.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx. The events and classes listed above will be offered throughout January.