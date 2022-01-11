COLLEGE BASKETBALL: #15 Iowa State set to take on #9 Kansas

The 15th ranked Iowa State Cyclones look for a rare win in Allen Fieldhouse tonight with a visit to ninth-ranked Kansas. The Cyclones have dropped 15 of their last 16 in Lawrence, with the lone victory in 2017. ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger is more concerned about how his team plays than where it’s played.

Otzelberger says the Cyclones can’t get caught up in the atmosphere.

After opening 12-0, the Cyclones have lost two of their last three.