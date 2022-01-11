Iowa State Cyclones

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: #15 Iowa State set to take on #9 Kansas

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: January 11, 2022

The 15th ranked Iowa State Cyclones look for a rare win in Allen Fieldhouse tonight with a visit to ninth-ranked Kansas. The Cyclones have dropped 15 of their last 16 in Lawrence, with the lone victory in 2017. ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger is more concerned about how his team plays than where it’s played.

Otzelberger says the Cyclones can’t get caught up in the atmosphere.

After opening 12-0, the Cyclones have lost two of their last three.

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: January 11, 2022
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button