Area Business and Manufacturing Effected by Iowa Not Adopting Vaccine Mandate
Iowa Division of Labor says no to the federal mandate.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments related to the OSHA Vaccine Mandate and has not yet issued a decision in the case. But as required by federal regulations, Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts has submitted a notice that Iowa will not be adopting or enforcing the mandate.
“As a state plan state, the Iowa Division of Labor is charged with protecting the health and safety of those in the workplace and has the authority to enforce workplace safety and health standards for Iowa businesses,” explained Commissioner Roberts. “Iowa doesn’t have a standard requiring the Covid-19 vaccine or testing. But after closely reviewing the federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate, Iowa has determined it will not adopt the federal standard. Iowa has concluded that it is not necessary because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change.”
In response to Commissioner Roberts’ decision, Gov. Reynolds has released the following statement:
“I applaud Commissioner Roberts’ decision,” said Gov. Reynolds. “We are going to continue to protect the freedoms and liberties of Iowans. The Biden Administration continues to ignore the constitutional rights afforded to all Americans, which our country was built on. Instead, they’d rather dictate health care decisions and eliminate personal choice, causing our businesses and employees to suffer and exacerbating our workforce shortage.”
With Commissioner Roberts’ decision, Iowa OSHA will not be enforcing the federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate. Iowa employers and their employees are not required to comply with the federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate according to the Governor’s Office.