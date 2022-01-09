Wright County Board Discuss Annexations

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am to discuss the current state of infections on vaccinations for COVID-19 in the county. In the last seven days, there have been 123 positive tests in the county. Since the outbreak began over two years ago, there have been 3,163 positive tests in a county of 25,179 people.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will discuss Resolution 2022-07 which outlines a five-year plan for county road work. The plan gives the county an overview of both potential and real time work to be done over a five-year span. This will be followed by an update on the current state of county roads including repairs and projects to be done shortly.

At 10 am, the board will hold a conference call with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors to discuss parcels in Drainage District 194 and an outlet charge to Joint Drainage District 98-32 with Hancock County. The board will discuss the possibility of annexing these parcels and possibly performing a reclassification on them. The county may have to hire an engineer to perform the reclassification process.

With the new year comes the task of crafting a budget for the next fiscal year. The board will hold two budget discussions with department heads. The first will be from noon until 4 pm on Monday. The second will be Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.