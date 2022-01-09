Sunday Talk: Feenstra Talks About the Past Week

by U. S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (4th District)

On Monday, I was pleased to hear the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act was highlighted by President Biden during his meeting with producers.

This bipartisan, bicameral bill, which I recently introduced with Congresswoman Axne in the House and Senator Grassley in the Senate, aims to help independent cattle producers by doing the following:

Establish regional mandatory minimum thresholds of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trades based on each region’s 18-month average trade to enable price discovery in cattle marketing regions. In order to establish regionally sufficient levels of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trade, the Secretary of Agriculture, in consultation with the Chief Economist, would seek public comment on those levels, set the minimums, and then implement them. No regional minimum level can be more than three times that of the lowest regional minimum, and no regional minimum can be lower than the 18-month average trade at the time the bill is enacted.

Require the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create and maintain a publicly available library of marketing contracts between packers and producers in a manner that ensures confidentiality.

Prohibit the USDA from using confidentiality as a justification for not reporting and make clear that USDA must report all Livestock Mandatory Reporting information, and they must do so in a manner that ensures confidentiality.

Require more timely reporting of cattle carcass weights as well as requiring a packer to report the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days.

For years, four big meat packers — who control 85% of the slaughter market share — have seen their profits increase while cattle producers have suffered losses. Our proposal will ensure robust negotiated trade, upholding a level playing field for all producers and packers.