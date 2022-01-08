North Iowa Outdoors: Officials Urge Caution Regarding Area Ice Fishing

Many Iowans aren’t big fans of recent subzero weather, when high temperatures in some areas won’t even get above zero, but for others, the ice is nice. Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau, says given the unusually warm December we had, Iowans who love ice fishing are having to be patient, or head north.

Especially when it’s this early in the season, ice anglers need to make sure safety is their top priority, and there are a few simple rules to follow.

He’s quick to add, no ice is 100% safe, while new ice is usually stronger than old ice. Larscheid says ice anglers should never go out alone, and always let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll return.

He also suggests wearing a life jacket, bringing a whistle to call for help, and an extra set of clothes, including gloves. The DNR offers a weekly fishing report that’s online at: www.iowadnr.gov.